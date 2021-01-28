Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.30. 4,247,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 4,906,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $420.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,195 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 236.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.