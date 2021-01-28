PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.72 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One PEAKDEFI token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $20.72 million and $148,678.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00072657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.41 or 0.00890091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.42 or 0.04355902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017889 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Token Profile

PEAK is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

