Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Trading Down 8%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price dropped 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 920,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 440,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 62.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 5.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 12.1% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

