Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Trading Down 8%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price dropped 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 920,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 440,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89.
About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
