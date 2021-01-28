Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (PEB.L) (LON:PEB) Trading Down 0.5%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (PEB.L) (LON:PEB) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.95 ($0.14). 198,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 142,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.67. The company has a market cap of £13.64 million and a P/E ratio of 9.95.

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (PEB.L) Company Profile (LON:PEB)

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc develops and supplies broadcast automation, channel in a box, and content management solutions for TV broadcasters, service providers, and cable and satellite operators worldwide. It provides content management solutions, such as Marina, an enterprise-level automation platform for multi-channel applications; Marina Lite, an automation solution; Orca, a cloud-based integrated channel delivery solution running in a virtualized environment; Dolphin, a multi-format integrated channel delivery solutions based on standard IT hardware; and Stingray, a self-contained channel in a box.

