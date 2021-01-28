Peerplays 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49,613.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $640,917.13 and approximately $49,613.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00130833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00275683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00067371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037550 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.