Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PPL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.81.

PPL opened at C$33.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a market cap of C$18.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.89. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.27 and a 12-month high of C$53.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.28%.

About Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

