Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading Up 9.5%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price shot up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.85 and last traded at $107.03. 5,637,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,699,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,346,000 after buying an additional 215,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 273,059 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $56,572,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

