Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading Up 9.5%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price shot up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.85 and last traded at $107.03. 5,637,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,699,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.70.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.79.
In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $6,735,450.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,346,000 after buying an additional 215,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 273,059 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $56,572,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 744,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
