Penn National Gaming (PENN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $97.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $111.02.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

