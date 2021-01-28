Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.98. 2,853,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

