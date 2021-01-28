Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.55-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-12% (implying ($760-795 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.06 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.75 EPS.

Shares of PNR opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Pentair has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.15.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

