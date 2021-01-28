Peoples Bancorp Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth $208,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.