PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,978 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of Exane Derivatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 505,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,938,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $138.04 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

