PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after acquiring an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,417,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,959,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,539,000 after acquiring an additional 333,101 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.