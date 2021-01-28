Performa Ltd US LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2,223.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,625 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 19.5% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 379,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after buying an additional 124,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,394. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

