Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Trading Up 20.4%

Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) were up 20.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 4,084,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 1,092,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.79.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.29% of Performant Financial worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

