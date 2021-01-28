PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

PerkinElmer has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Shares of PKI traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,896. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.85.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

