Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Market Capitalization Reaches $122.96 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 30% higher against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for about $5.98 or 0.00017972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $122.96 million and $3.34 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,342 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

