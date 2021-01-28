Perpetual Protocol Trading 30% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $122.96 million and $3.34 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.98 or 0.00017972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 30% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00048278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00125873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00269973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00067736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00066222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00315471 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,342 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

