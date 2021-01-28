Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by Peel Hunt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Simmons reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of PSMMY stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,143. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

