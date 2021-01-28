Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Price Target Increased to $29.35 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $29.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

PRSP opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Perspecta will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Perspecta by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Perspecta by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Perspecta by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

