PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) CEO Sells $2,730,000.00 in Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,369,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PETS traded down $13.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,835. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $773.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. PetMed Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after acquiring an additional 436,797 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 111.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 508,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 268,613 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 230,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 218,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 104.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 179,527 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 43.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 109,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

