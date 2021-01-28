Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 1,870.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,321,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Petrogress stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,028. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Petrogress has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.35.
About Petrogress
