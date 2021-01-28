Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Petrogress, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGAS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 1,870.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,321,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Petrogress stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,028. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Petrogress has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.35.

About Petrogress

Petrogress, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated merchant of petroleum products. The company operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Midstream segments. The Upstream segment in engaged in exploration, and production of crude oil in West Africa. It supplies and trades in light petroleum fuel oil, refined oil products, and other petrochemical products to local refineries in West Africa and Mediterranean countries.

