Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

