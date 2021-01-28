Pets at Home Group’s (PAHGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pets at Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS PAHGF remained flat at $$5.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

