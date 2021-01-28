Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.73.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 412,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$615.20 million and a PE ratio of -6.20. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.91 and a 52-week high of C$4.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$86.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

