Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to $4.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PEYUF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. 209,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,041. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

