P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.95

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.95 and traded as high as $6.78. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 26,576 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

