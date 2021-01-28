Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,150 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

