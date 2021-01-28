Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Hits Market Cap of $491,078.29

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $491,078.29 and approximately $16,575.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00129857 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00271547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00066633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 34,460,436 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.