Phantasma Market Capitalization Achieves $7.13 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $7.13 million and $207,218.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,482.90 or 0.99179863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00023989 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000260 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 111.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002852 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

