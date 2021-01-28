Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) versus DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Head to Head Review

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Phibro Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -68.28% -62.90% Phibro Animal Health 5.37% 23.70% 5.99%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DiaMedica Therapeutics and Phibro Animal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Phibro Animal Health 1 3 1 0 2.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 135.79%. Phibro Animal Health has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Risk and Volatility

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Phibro Animal Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 290.08 -$10.65 million N/A N/A Phibro Animal Health $800.40 million 1.06 $33.55 million $1.08 19.44

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats DiaMedica Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke. The company also develops DMDx, a diagnostic tool to measure human tissue kallikrein-1 levels. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Ahon Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. to develop and commercialize DM199 for acute ischemic stroke. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also comprise antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent bacterial diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

