Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,205 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Philip Morris International worth $147,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 36.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $81.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,468. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

