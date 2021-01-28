Phoneum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $696.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $92,145.16 and $696.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00076100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.85 or 0.00927164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00052486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.44 or 0.04446411 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018179 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

