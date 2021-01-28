Photon (PHO) Price Tops $0.0000

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 669.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded 657.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Photon has a total market cap of $360,597.64 and approximately $409.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,890.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.43 or 0.03958118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00400308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.01209033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 369.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.00 or 0.00507499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.00406018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00256805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00022627 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 37,970,761,535 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

