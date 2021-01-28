Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $12.40 million and $2.72 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $13.01 or 0.00041306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00133881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00285099 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00346600 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,289,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,186 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

Pickle Finance Token Trading

Pickle Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

