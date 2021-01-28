PieDAO DEFI++ Price Reaches $3.30 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be bought for $3.30 or 0.00009606 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $4,270.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00049503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00124413 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00261550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00065914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00063835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.16 or 0.00326324 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

