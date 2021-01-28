PieDAO DOUGH v2 1-Day Volume Hits $467,788.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00003140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $7.26 million and $467,788.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00048869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00124729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00067814 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00264215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00315326 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,649,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

