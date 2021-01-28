PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Tops $1.12 on Major Exchanges (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $11,836.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00132064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00282166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00068933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039375 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,612,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

