Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Down 11.3%

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) shares fell 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.32 and last traded at $55.28. 1,610,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,526,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.32.

Several brokerages have commented on PLL. B. Riley began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth $312,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $1,827,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

