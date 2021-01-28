Pigeoncoin (PGN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $104,157.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $731,242.78 and approximately $104,157.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00134004 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,066,204,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

