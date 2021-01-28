Pillar Price Reaches $0.0255 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Pillar has a market cap of $6.62 million and $169,071.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pillar has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00072565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.06 or 0.00886953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.10 or 0.04335651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017858 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

