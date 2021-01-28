PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.39 and last traded at $98.15. Approximately 115,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 153,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period.

