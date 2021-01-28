PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 1,833.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 36.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 293,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 34,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PNI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 9,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,681. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $12.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

