PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.55 and last traded at $51.53. Approximately 14,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 48,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.52.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 66.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 41.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 182.2% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

