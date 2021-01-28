Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 820 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

