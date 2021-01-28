Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.74.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $127.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $152.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.43.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

