Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $195.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.30. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. MKM Partners lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.97.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.