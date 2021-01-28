Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $79.80 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

