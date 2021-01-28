Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,062 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.81% of Unifi worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 461,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 38.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 66.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 53,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Unifi by 36.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unifi alerts:

NYSE:UFI opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unifi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.