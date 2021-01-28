Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,013 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.50% of ImmunoGen worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $7.30 on Thursday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

